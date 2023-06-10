Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Robert has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.320/.517 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a slash line of .242/.327/.416 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. Padres May. 30 6.1 5 4 4 3 5 at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .400/.449/.491 slash line on the season.

Arraez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .513 with four doubles, two walks and 10 RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a .239/.324/.518 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

