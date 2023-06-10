On Saturday, June 10, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (35-29) visit Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (29-36) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.19 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a record of 16-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (64% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (30.6%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

