How to Watch the White Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Michael Kopech on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs White Sox Player Props
|Marlins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.
- The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.348 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Kopech (3-5) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Kopech has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.