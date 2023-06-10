Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Michael Kopech on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.348 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Kopech (3-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Kopech has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo

