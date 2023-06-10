White Sox vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (29-36) taking on the Miami Marlins (35-29) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-5).
White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox's ATS record is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (five of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (273 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
|June 6
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Lance Lynn vs Luis Severino
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|L 3-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Randy Vasquez
|June 9
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Eury Pérez
|June 10
|Marlins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 14
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
