Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 10 walks while hitting .269.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 45 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (28.9%).

In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 31.1% of his games this year (14 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .256 AVG .280 .289 OBP .321 .291 SLG .340 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 17/4 K/BB 19/6 2 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings