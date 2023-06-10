Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 10 walks while hitting .269.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 45 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (28.9%).
- In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 31.1% of his games this year (14 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.256
|AVG
|.280
|.289
|OBP
|.321
|.291
|SLG
|.340
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|17/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|2
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 61st, 1.231 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
