After hitting .206 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to John Brebbia) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .240 with three doubles, a triple and four walks.

In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.

In six games this season (19.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (nine of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .236 AVG .244 .276 OBP .295 .309 SLG .268 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 6 5/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings