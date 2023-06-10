After batting .308 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 62 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .517, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%) Robert has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year (28 of 62), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .254 AVG .275 .315 OBP .326 .526 SLG .508 17 XBH 14 7 HR 7 14 RBI 18 35/8 K/BB 39/5 1 SB 2

