Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with two walks), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .200 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 51.2% of his 43 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.3% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.262
|AVG
|.150
|.351
|OBP
|.216
|.323
|SLG
|.188
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/9
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
