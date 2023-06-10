The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with two walks), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .200 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 51.2% of his 43 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 16.3% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 43 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .262 AVG .150 .351 OBP .216 .323 SLG .188 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 13/9 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings