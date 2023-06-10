On Saturday, June 10, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (32-31) host Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (27-36) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:35 PM ET.

The Cubs are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-165). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.65 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 15 out of the 32 games, or 46.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 4-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

