The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto will square off against the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cubs rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.