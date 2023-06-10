How to Watch the Cubs vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto will square off against the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.2 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cubs rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|L 3-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
