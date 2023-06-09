Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Chicago White Sox host the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (3-3) for his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 13 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.63), 49th in WHIP (1.368), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 5.1 2 1 1 6 3 at Tigers May. 28 4.0 4 4 4 8 4 at Guardians May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians May. 18 6.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 31 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.321/.522 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a slash line of .247/.332/.423 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .403/.452/.495 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .667 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 36 RBI.

He's slashed .242/.325/.525 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

