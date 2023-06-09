In the series opener on Friday, June 9, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (28-36) take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (35-28). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.63 ERA) vs Eury Perez - MIA (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 26 times and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.

The White Sox have a 16-9 record (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The White Sox have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 11 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Marlins had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

