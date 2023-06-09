Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 67 total home runs.

Chicago's .386 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox are 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (271 total runs).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.359).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease (3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Cease is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Cease heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove

