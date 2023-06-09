The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (15 of 48), with more than one RBI three times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings