A quarterfinal is next for Richard Gasquet in the MercedesCup, and he will play Jan-Lennard Struff. Gasquet's odds to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart are +1000.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 MercedesCup and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Gasquet at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gasquet's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 11:00 AM ET), Gasquet will meet Struff, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 in the previous round.

Gasquet is listed at +170 to win his next match versus Struff. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Gasquet? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Gasquet Stats

In the Round of 16, Gasquet was victorious 7-6, 2-6, 7-5 against Tsitsipas on Thursday.

Gasquet is 23-23 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Gasquet has gone 2-1.

Gasquet, over the past 12 months, has played 46 matches across all court types, and 25.7 games per match.

On grass, Gasquet has played three matches over the past year, and he has totaled 42.3 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.

Gasquet, over the past year, has won 76.4% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Gasquet has won 82.8% of his games on serve and 20.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.