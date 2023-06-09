Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 9
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|24.5
|32.5
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.8
|12.7
|Assists
|10.5
|9.8
|11.0
|PRA
|53.5
|46.1
|56.2
|PR
|43.5
|36.3
|45.2
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.
- Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|44
|32
|21
|10
|1
|2
|0
|6/4/2023
|42
|41
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.