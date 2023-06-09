Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 61 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .522, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Robert has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.5%).
- In 21.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (31.1%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season (28 of 61), with two or more runs 11 times (18.0%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Perez (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- The 20-year-old has amassed a 2.25 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .193 to his opponents.
