After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.
  • Burger has had a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).
  • In 28.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Burger has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with more than one RBI 10 times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 21 of 45 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 18
.346 AVG .161
.395 OBP .209
.846 SLG .323
16 XBH 6
11 HR 2
26 RBI 5
20/6 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, one per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 20-year-old has put up a 2.25 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .193 to opposing hitters.
