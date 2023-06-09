The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .237 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 26 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games this year, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 of 47 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings