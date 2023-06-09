Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .190.
- In 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%) Andrus has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 42 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (16.7%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.242
|AVG
|.150
|.329
|OBP
|.216
|.306
|SLG
|.188
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/8
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .193 against him.
