Sportsbooks have listed player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Nico Hoerner and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .278/.332/.379 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.358/.411 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) for his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 12 starts, DeSclafani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 60th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 3.0 5 6 5 2 3 vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0 at Twins May. 24 5.0 6 7 4 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 19 5.1 5 2 2 6 2 at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.419/.468 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .291/.373/.490 on the year.

Davis has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with two doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

