How to Watch the Cubs vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr ready for the first of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Oracle Park.
Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.
- Chicago is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 264 (4.3 per game).
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (6-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|L 3-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
