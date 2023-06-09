Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (32-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-36) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-5) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (6-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 in its last 10 games.

The Cubs' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (six of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Cubs have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (264 total runs).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.10) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule