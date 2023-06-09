A quarterfinal is up next for Ashlyn Krueger in the Libema Open, and she will play Viktoria Kuzmova. Krueger has the fifth-best odds (+1100) to be crowned champion at Autotron Rosmalen.

Krueger at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Krueger's Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 9:00 AM ET, Krueger will play Kuzmova in the quarterfinals, after beating Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

Krueger Stats

In the Round of 16, Krueger was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Azarenka on Wednesday.

Krueger is 14-9 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Krueger has gone 2-0.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krueger has played 23 matches and 20.6 games per match.

Krueger, over the past year, has played two matches on grass, and 16.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 60.9% of her service games, and she has won 37.4% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Krueger has won 94.1% of her games on serve and 53.3% on return.

