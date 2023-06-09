Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .235 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- In 77.2% of his 57 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 57 games this season.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 12 games this season (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 25 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Perez (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .193 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.