Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .256 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.2%).

In 11 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 26 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

