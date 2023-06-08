White Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (36-26) and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 4:05 PM on June 8.
The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA).
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The White Sox's record against the spread is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those contests).
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won six of 23 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (265 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
|June 2
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|June 3
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 4
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
|June 6
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Luis Severino
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Randy Vasquez
|June 9
|Marlins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eury Pérez
|June 10
|Marlins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
