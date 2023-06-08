Thursday's game between the New York Yankees (36-26) and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 4:05 PM on June 8.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox's record against the spread is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those contests).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won six of 23 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (265 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule