Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (36-26) on Thursday, June 8, when they match up with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium at 4:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +130 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 16-3 (winning 84.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won two of 10 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

