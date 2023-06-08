How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Luis Robert among those expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.365 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-6) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, May 31, when he tossed four innings while giving up eight earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- In 12 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
