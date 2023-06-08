Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, four home runs and four walks while batting .170.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (23.3%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
