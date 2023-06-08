Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, four home runs and four walks while batting .170.

In 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (23.3%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 .167 AVG .152 .211 OBP .200 .167 SLG .364 0 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 15 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings