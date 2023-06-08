Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Yankees
|White Sox vs Yankees Odds
|White Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .170 with a double, four home runs and four walks.
- In 12 of 30 games this year (40.0%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (23.3%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.