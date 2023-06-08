On Thursday, Luis Robert (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (58) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 59 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (13.6%).

In 27 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 28 19 (61.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

