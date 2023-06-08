On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .266.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), with two or more RBI seven times (11.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 30 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (30.0%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.0%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings