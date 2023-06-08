Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Angels on June 8, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Shohei Ohtani, Nico Hoerner and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .283/.337/.386 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 62 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.360/.416 on the season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Detmers Stats
- The Angels' Reid Detmers (0-5) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Detmers has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Detmers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|5.0
|10
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|5.2
|2
|3
|3
|12
|3
|at Guardians
|May. 13
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 11 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.353/.551 so far this season.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 60 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He's slashed .265/.363/.500 on the year.
- Trout takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
