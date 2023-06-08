Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (33-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-35) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Angels securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on June 8.

The probable starters are Reid Detmers (0-5) for the Angels and Drew Smyly (5-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cubs are 4-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (263 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule