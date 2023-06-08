Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (33-30) and the Chicago Cubs (26-35) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Angels securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on June 8.

The probable starters are Reid Detmers (0-5) for the Angels and Drew Smyly (5-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Cubs are 4-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).
  • The Cubs have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.
  • This season, Chicago has been victorious 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.3 runs per game (263 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 3 @ Padres L 6-0 Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
June 4 @ Padres W 7-1 Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
June 5 @ Padres L 5-0 Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
June 6 @ Angels L 7-4 Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
June 7 @ Angels L 6-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
June 8 @ Angels - Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
June 9 @ Giants - Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
June 11 @ Giants - Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
June 13 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
June 14 Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill

