Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Angels - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (40.9%), homering in 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has driven home a run in 10 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (59.1%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.15 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
