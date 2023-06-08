Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Yankees Player Props
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.352) and OPS (.685) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.
- In 44 of 56 games this season (78.6%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 56 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 12 games this season (21.4%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|23 (85.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.