On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .256.

In 53.1% of his 49 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has an RBI in 11 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 22.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 26 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

