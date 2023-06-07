The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while batting .274.

In 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%) Gomes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (44.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (14 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 20 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings