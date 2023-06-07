Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (36-26) and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) matching up at Yankee Stadium (on June 7) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Yankees.

The Yankees will give the nod to Randy Vasquez versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-6).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (265 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule