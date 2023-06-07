Andrew Vaughn is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox meet at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).

He's slashed .249/.329/.427 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .260/.313/.507 so far this season.

Robert enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .253/.328/.415 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.