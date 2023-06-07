Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Yankees on June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox meet at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).
- He's slashed .249/.329/.427 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .260/.313/.507 so far this season.
- Robert enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .253/.328/.415 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.