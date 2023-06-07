On Wednesday, June 7 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (36-26) host the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium. Randy Vasquez will get the nod for the Yankees, while Lance Lynn will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog White Sox have +100 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 24-12 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

