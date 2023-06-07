How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Randy Vasquez, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 63 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 13th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.365 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lance Lynn (4-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Lynn has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|L 12-5
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Randy Vasquez
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Noah Syndergaard
