Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Randy Vasquez, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 63 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 265 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 13th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.365 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (4-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Lynn has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Angels L 12-5 Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers W 3-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 6/3/2023 Tigers W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Michael Lorenzen 6/4/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Randy Vasquez 6/8/2023 Yankees - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 6/9/2023 Marlins - Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins - Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Noah Syndergaard

