The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .266.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 32 of 46 games this year (69.6%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

In 10.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this year (15 of 46), with more than one RBI three times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 19 times this year (41.3%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 26 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings