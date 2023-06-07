After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jaime Barria) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 40 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.2% of his games this season (23 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 23 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

