The Los Angeles Angels (32-30) and Chicago Cubs (26-34) meet on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (1-3) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Barria - LAA (2-2, 1.85 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (1-3, 6.81 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.

So far this year, Taillon does not have a quality start.

Taillon enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jaime Barria

Barria will take to the mound for the Angels, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, May 31, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Chicago White Sox.

He has an ERA of 1.85, a 3.09 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000 in 13 games this season.

