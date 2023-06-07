Jaime Barria will take the mound for the Los Angeles Angels (32-30) on Wednesday, June 7 against the Chicago Cubs (26-34), who will answer with Jameson Taillon. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cubs have +115 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Cubs vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Barria - LAA (2-2, 1.85 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (1-3, 6.81 ERA)

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 18 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Angels have gone 13-7 (winning 65% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Cubs have won in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 3-4.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

