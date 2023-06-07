Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will look to outdo Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 261 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Taillon has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

Taillon has three starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.1 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres L 6-0 Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres W 7-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants - Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants - Away Kyle Hendricks - 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski Alex Wood 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller

