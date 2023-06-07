How to Watch the Cubs vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will look to outdo Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 70 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 261 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.
- The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- Taillon has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.
- Taillon has three starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.1 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|L 6-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
