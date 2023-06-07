Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (32-30) and Chicago Cubs (26-34) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jaime Barria (2-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (1-3) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Cubs' record against the spread is 4-4-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those games).

The Cubs have won in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (261 total), Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule