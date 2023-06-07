On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .249 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (42 of 60), with at least two hits 13 times (21.7%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 23 games this season (38.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.0% of his games this season (21 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 30 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (70.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (30.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings